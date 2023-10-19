News & Insights

Wheat Mostly Higher, Led By SRW Sales

The Chicago wheat futures are gaining 3 to 6 cents through Thursday, reducing the hard red premium. KC wheat futures are fractionally higher so far, with MGE prices up by 2 cents. 

USDA reported 632,759 MT of wheat was sold for export through the week that ended 10/12. Estimates were to see between 350k MT and 800k MT. The week’s sale was down from 650k LW but was well above the 183k during the same week last year. China and the Philippines each purchased over 100k MT. USDA had 40% of the week’s sale listed as SRW, white wheat sales were also 34% of the total. 

The European Commission reported 8.81 MMT of wheat has been shipped this season through 10/15. That trails the 11.3 MMT pace last year. 

SovEcon lowered their estimate for wheat production by 200k MT to 91.4 MMT, citing worsening spring wheat conditions. Ukraine has exported 4 MMT of wheat since July 1 out of total grain exports of 7.8 MMT. The closing of the Grain Corridor has limited exports, down 32% vs. year ago for that same period.  Port tracking shows 34 vessels have arrived at Ukraine ports since September 6, with 20 of them taking out grains. 

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.85 1/4, up 5 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.11, up 3 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  is at $5.03 3/8, up 5 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.69 1/2, down 1 cent,

Cash HRW Wheat  is at $6.07 1/8, down 1 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat  is at $7.34, up 1/2 cent,

