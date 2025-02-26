Wheat Mixed on Wednesday AM Trade

Wheat futures are trading with mixed trade and the winter wheat stronger on Wednesday morning and spring wheat cheaper. The wheat market was back lower on Tuesday, with contracts pulling off the lows into the close. Chicago SRW futures were still down 5 to 7 cents at the close. KC HRW futures were 4 to 5 cents lower on the session. MPLS spring wheat was 7 to 9 cents in the red.

SovEcon estimates the Russian wheat exports for the 2024/25 marketing year to total 42.2 MMT, a reduction of 0.6 MMT from the previous estimate. The 2025/26 estimate was seen at 38.9 MMT, up 0.6 MMT from their prior number.

The European Commission has tallied the 2024/25 EU wheat soft wheat exports at 13.65 MMT from July 1 through Sunday, which was down from the 21.31 MMT in the same period last year.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.72 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

May 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.87 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.91 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently unch

May 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.05 1/2, down 4 cents, currently up 1 cents

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.13, down 8 1/2 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

May 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.28 3/4, down 7 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

