Wheat Mixed on Tuesday Morning

July 22, 2025 — 11:29 am EDT

The wheat market is trading with mixed trade, as most contracts are within 2 cents of unchanged. Wheat pushed lower across the three markets on Monday, led by spring wheat. CBT prices were 3 to 4 cents lower across most nearbys. Preliminary open interest showed new selling interest up 2,270 contracts.  KC contracts were 3 to 4 cents in the red at the close. Preliminary OI suggested a rotation of ownership, up just 38 contracts. MPLS spring wheat was down 8 to 9 cents. 

Crop Progress data after the close showed 73% of the US winter wheat crop harvested by Sunday, 1 point ahead of average. Spring wheat was 1% behind normal at 87% headed. Conditions of the northern crop were down 2% to 52% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 index was down 7 to 338.

The Wheat Quality Council Tour starts today and will generate some social media reports on spring wheat prospects. 

Monday morning’s USDA weekly export inspections report shows 732,290 MT inspected in the week ending July 17.  That was an improvement from 444,631 MT in the previous week, and well above the 290,636 MT loaded out the same week in 2024. Year to date inspections for the marketing year that began June 1 at 3.021 MMT, up 13.7% from year ago. 

The Russian ag ministry estimates the country’s wheat crop at 88-90 MMT for this year, still above some private estimates and the USDA.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.42 1/4, down 4 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.63 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents, currently down 1 cent

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.25 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently up 1 ¾ cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.48 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.87 1/2, down 9 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.09 1/2, down 8 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

