Wheat Mixed through Midweek Trade

September 20, 2023 — 01:02 pm EDT

Chicago wheat futures are trading 2 to 2 ½ cents in the black, though the hard reds are weaker. KC wheat futures are trading 1 ½ to 4 cents in the red so far. Spring wheat prices are fractionally mixed but mostly in the red so far. 

Russia expects total grain exports at 60 MMT from the 130 MMT total harvest. The Ag Ministry reported 123 MMT of grain has been harvested already. 

Kazakhstan’s Ag Minister reported the grain harvest at 6.6 MMT as of 9/19. That is down from 14.2 MMT at the same point last year, reflecting both weaker yields and a slower harvest pace. 

Algeria is tendering for milling wheat for Nov-Dec shipment and may have purchased 2 or more cargos yesterday. That buying interest encouraged Egypt to get back in the market, with results of a GASC tender expected later today. 

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.86 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.13, up 2 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  is at $4.99 5/8, up 2 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.26 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat  is at $6.54 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat  is at $7.79 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

