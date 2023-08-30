News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Mixed through Midday

August 30, 2023 — 12:28 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Chicago wheat futures are trading 5 ¼ to 8 ½ cents higher at midday. The spring wheat board is down by 1 ½ to 3 ¾ cents. KC HRW is trading mixed through midday so far, with front months within 2 cents of UNCH. 

The StatsCan report has wheat output forecasted at 29.472 MMT. That is down 4.86 MMT from last year compared to the expected 3.4 MMT drop on average going into the report. StatsCan shows 22.1 MMT as spring wheat , 4.259 MMT as durum and 3.112 MMT as winter wheat. 

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.79 1/4, up 9 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.09 1/2, up 9 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  is at $5.10 3/8, up 9 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.16, up 1 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat  is at $6.55, up 1 3/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat  is at $7.53 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.