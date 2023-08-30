Wheat Mixed through Midday

Chicago wheat futures are trading 5 ¼ to 8 ½ cents higher at midday. The spring wheat board is down by 1 ½ to 3 ¾ cents. KC HRW is trading mixed through midday so far, with front months within 2 cents of UNCH.

The StatsCan report has wheat output forecasted at 29.472 MMT. That is down 4.86 MMT from last year compared to the expected 3.4 MMT drop on average going into the report. StatsCan shows 22.1 MMT as spring wheat , 4.259 MMT as durum and 3.112 MMT as winter wheat.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.79 1/4, up 9 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.09 1/2, up 9 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $5.10 3/8, up 9 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat is at $7.16, up 1 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $6.55, up 1 3/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.53 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.