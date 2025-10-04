Wheat Mixed So Far on Friday

The wheat complex is showing some mixed trade on Friday. CBT soft red wheat futures are showing gains of 1 to 2 cents on the session. KC HRW futures are steady on Friday, with a few contracts fractionally mixed. MPLS spring wheat futures are up 1 to 2 cents so far at midday

Winter wheat planting may be delayed in portions of north-central KS in the next week, with totals of 1 to 2 inches expected.

Taiwan flour mill importers purchased a total of 80,550 MT of wheat from the US in a tender overnight.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.16 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.33 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $4.98 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.20, unch,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.62 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.82, up 1 3/4 cents,

