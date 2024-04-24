News & Insights

Wheat Mixed on Wednesday Morning

April 24, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

The wheat futures complex is mixed this morning, with KC leading higher, CBT heading lower, and MPLS unch. They continued this week’s rally on Tuesday. Chicago contracts were up 8 to 15 ¼ cents on the day. Kansas City posted gains of 8 ½ to 11 ¾ cents at the close. MPLS was 6 ¼ to 10 ¾ cents higher across most contracts.

NASS reported condition ratings averaged in the major HRW states down 9 points this past week to 336, with SRW states averaging a 3 point increase to 383, both on the Brugler500 Index. KS specifically took a hit, down 18 points, with OK 16 points lower and TX down 7. A major increase was seen in SD, up 11 points, with IL 9 points higher. For the spring wheat, planting pace in MN was 18% complete by Sunday, 15% faster than normal, with ND reported at 7% vs. the 5% average. The only of the major 6 states to lag was MT, 3% back of the 5-year average. 

Taiwan is tendering for 106,675 MT of US wheat, with the offers due on Thursday. Algeria is seeking 50,000 MT of durum wheat. Jordan passed on their feed wheat tender due to rising prices.

May 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.85, up 14 3/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Jul 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.02 3/4, up 15 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

May 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.08 3/4, up 11 1/4 cents, currently up 3 1/2 cents

Jul 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.14 1/4, up 11 3/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

Jul 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.72 1/4, up 9 1/2 cents, currently unchanged

