Wheat Mixed at Monday’s Midday

The wheat complex is showing mixed action, with winter wheats lower and spring wheat higher. Chicago SRW futures are 3 to 4 cents lower so far on Monday. KC HRW futures are showing 4 to 5 cent losses at midday. MPLS spring wheat is showing firmer trade, with contracts up 1 to 2 cents.

USDA tallied wheat export shipments at 302,096 MT (11.1 mbu) during the week ending on December 25. That was 52.47% below the week prior and 11.12% shy of the same week in 2024. Bangladesh was the top destination of 115,946 MT, with 68,589 MT headed to Thailand and 44,311 MT to the Dominican Republic. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 15.06 MMT (553.5 mbu) since June 1, which is now 22.02% larger vs. the same period last year.

The forecast for the next 7 days showed very little precip for much of the Plains, with some very light and spotty totals for SRW country following weekend precip events.

Over the weekend, President Trump and Ukraine’s president Zelensky discussed peace talks to end the current war with Russia. President Trump stated they were close to an agreement, though there were still some disputes that remained unresolved.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.15, down 4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.27, down 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.29, down 4 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.42, down 4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.80 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.91, up 1 1/2 cents,

