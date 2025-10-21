Stocks

Wheat Mixed at Monday’s Midday

October 21, 2025 — 01:13 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is mostly weaker on Monday, with spring wheat trying to tick higher. CBT soft red wheat futures are showing slight fractional losses to start the week.  KC HRW futures are 2 to 3 cents lower so far on Monday. MPLS spring wheat futures are fractionally higher at midday. 

Export Inspections data showed 480,614 MT (17.66 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week that ended on October 16, which was an increase of 7.39% from the week prior and 77.63% above the same week last year. Nigeria was the top destination of 97,809 MT, with 67,377 MT to Thailand and 63,333 MT to South Korea. Marketing year shipments have totaled 11.193 MMT (341.713 mbu), a 20.35% increase yr/yr.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Portions of the Southern Plains in KS and the eastern half of OK, stretching to the Mississippi River are expected to receive 1 to 3 inches of rain in the next week. 

Algeria is tendering for 50,000 MT of soft wheat, with a deadline of Wednesday on offers.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.03 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.20, down 1/4 cent,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $4.89, down 2 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.08 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.49, up 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.69, up 1/2 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.