Wheat Mixed at Midday, with Spring Wheat Slipping

The wheat complex is mixed across the three markets so far on Monday. Chicago SRW futures are up fractionally in most contracts, as in delivery Dec is up 7 1/4 cents on the day. KC HRW contracts are up fractionally at midday as well, with Dec up 5 ½ cents. MPLS spring wheat is down 1 to 3 cents so far on the session.

Weekly Export Inspections data showed 296,106 MT (10.88 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week that concluded on 11/28. That was down 18.83% from last week and up 57.25% from a year ago. The Philippines was the top destination of 90,000 MT, with 52,143 MT headed to Mexico. Shipments for the marketing year have totaled 10.987 MMT (403.68 mbu), which is up 31.79% from last year.

Australia’s ABARES increased the country’s outlook for wheat by 0.1 MMT to 31.9 MMT.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.39 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.48 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.26 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.41 1/2, up 3/4 cent,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $5.70, down 2 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.90 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

