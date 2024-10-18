Wheat Mixed to Kick Off Friday

Wheat is trading with slightly mixed Friday AM action. The wheat complex posted gains across the three exchanges on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures were 4 to 4 ½ cents higher on the day. KC HRW contracts were up 4 ¼ to 7 1/4 cents on the session. MPLS spring wheat rallied 4 ¼ to 8 cents higher into the close.

Export Sales data will be released on a delayed schedule for this morning given the Monday holiday. Traders expect to see 250,000 to 550,000 MT of all wheat sales for 2024/25 in the week that ended on 10/10, with 0 to 50,000 MT for 2025/26.

Taiwan purchased a total of 78,200 MT of US origin wheat in a tender on Thursday. International Grains Council data showed word wheat production unchanged at 798 MMT, with consumption up 1 MMT and carryout trimmed by 1 MMT to 266 MMT.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.89 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.09 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.96, up 7 1/4 cents, currently unch

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.10, up 6 1/2 cents, currently unch

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.28 3/4, up 8 cents, currently up 1 cent

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.50, up 7 1/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

