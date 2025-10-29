Stocks

Wheat Mixed Early on Wednesday

October 29, 2025 — 05:10 pm EDT

Wheat is showing mixed action on Wednesday. The wheat complex closed higher across the three exchanges on Tuesday. CBT soft red wheat posted 3 to 5 1/2 cent gains on the session. Open interest was down 6,475 contracts on Tuesday. KC HRW futures were 5 1/2 to 6 1/4 cents in the green on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat futures saw 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 cent gains at the close.

The weekly Crop Progress report was not reported this week due to the continued government shutdown, with the trade looking for 84% of the winter wheat crop planted as of 10/26. 

Precip over the next week will be limited in the Plain, with the parts of SRW area getting some rainfall of 1-2 inches.

European Commission data estimates the 2025/26 soft wheat exports at 6.25 MMT from July 1 to October 26. That lags behind the 7.92 MMT in the same period last year. 

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.29, up 3 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.45 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.20, up 5 3/4 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.38, up 6 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.62 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.82 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

