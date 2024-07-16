Wheat Mixed to Begin Tuesday Trade

Wheat future are mixed early on your Tuesday morning. The market resumed the free fall on Monday, with contracts down double digits across most exchanges. Chicago futures ended the day with contracts down 11 to 20 cents, breaking below support that had held in March and June. Kansas City contracts fell 11 to 15 cents into the close. MPLS spring wheat futures were 8 ½ to 16 ¾ cents lower when the final bell rang.

Weekly Crop Progress data suggested that 71% of the US winter wheat crop was harvested as of July 14, now 9% ahead of normal. Spring wheat was 76% headed, vs. the 78% average. Spring wheat condition ratings were up 2% to 77% good/excellent, with none of the crop rated very poor. The Brugler500 index was up 4 points to 384.

Export Inspection data showed 533,828 MT (19.6 mbu) of wheat shipped during the week that ended on July 11. That was nearly double the same week last year and 55.47% above the previous week. Mexico was the lead buyer of 124,648 MT, with Taiwan buying 97,902 MT. Accumulated shipments in the first month and a half of the marketing year are now 2.27 MMT (83.27 mbu). Low prices cure low prices, but it can be painful to watch!

IKAR, a Russian consultancy firm, raised their wheat production number for Russia by 1.2 MMT to 83.2 MMT.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.32 1/2, down 18 1/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cents

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.56 1/2, down 19 1/4 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.55 1/2, down 12 1/4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.72 1/4, down 14 1/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.80 3/4, down 16 3/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.01 1/4, down 16 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.