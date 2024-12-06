Wheat Mixed Around on Friday

The wheat complex is posting mixed action across the three exchanges on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are showing fractional gains at midday. There were 7 deliveries issued against Dec CBT wheat overnight. KC HRW contracts are up 1 to 2 cents on the day. MPLS spring wheat is slipping down 1 to 2 cents.

Export Sales data released on Thursday tallied the full marketing year to date wheat and product shipments at a 33% increase yr/yr at 10.844 MMT. That is 48% of USDA’s projected total for the MY, lagging the 50% average pace. Total commitments are now 15.698 MMT, which is 20% above a year ago and 70% of the USDA number, slightly behind the 73% average pace.

The French soft wheat crop is listed at 96% planted, up from the 93% in the week prior and 87% from the same week last year. The crop was listed at 86% in good or excellent condition, down 1% from last week but up from the 77% last year.

Argus Media estimates the Ukrainian what crop to see a 1.3 MMT increase in 2025 to 23.7 MMT, with their Russian crop estimate at 81.5 MMT, up 0.2 MMT from the yar prior. Russia is raising their export tariff on wheat starting on 12/11 to $48.57/MT, up 32% from the week prior.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.46, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.59, up 3/4 cent,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.33 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.54 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $5.68 1/2, unch,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.97, down 1 1/2 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.