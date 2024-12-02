Wheat Mixed Across the Three Markets to Start Monday

The wheat complex is mixed on Monday morning, with KC wheat holding the firmest. Wheat faced some pressure on Friday, as the winter wheats were the weakest. Chicago SRW futures were down ½ to 5 ½ cents on the day, with March down 16 ¾ cents last week and 42 ¼ cents on the month. Preliminary open interest was up 3,401 contracts on the short Friday session. KC HRW contracts were 2 3/4 to 5 ½ cents lower on the session with March losing 24 ¾ cents on the week and 42 ¼ cents in November. Preliminary open interest was up 3,401 contracts on Friday. MPLS spring wheat was the strongest of the three, with Dec up 8 cents and the others withing ½ cents of unchanged. March MPLS was down 9 ¾ cents last week and down 36 ½ cents last month.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 366,804 MT in wheat sales for the week of 11/21, in the middle of the 200,000 and 600,000 MT estimates. That was a 9-week low and down 33.26% from the week prior. The largest buyer was unknown destinations at 95,000 MT, with 59,100 MT sold to Taiwan.

The FranceAgriMer shows the country’s soft wheat crop at 93% planted, above the 90% from the week prior, with 87% listed as good/excellent, down 1% from last week. The European Commission showed the EU 2024/25 wheat crop at 112.3 MMT, down 0.3 MMT from the previous number.

Australia’s ABARES increased the country’s outlook for wheat by 0.1 MMT to 31.9 MMT,

Russia has set an export quota on wheat for 2/15 through 6/30 next spring at 11 MMT. That is down from the 29 MMT quota in the same period for 2024, though that included corn and barley (which combined to total 12.8 MMT in full year shipments for 2023/24 according to USDA data).

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.32 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents, currently down 4 cents

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.48, down 1/2 cent, currently down 5 cents

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.20 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents, currently unch

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.40 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents, currently up 2 cents

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.72 1/2, up 8 cents, currently down unch

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.91 3/4, up 1/2 cent, currently down 2 ½ cents

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.