Wheat Missing Out on Wednesday Bounce

The corn and soybean markets are bouncing back for a wobble back Wednesday, while wheats and oats push the downside through midday. Chicago futures are down by 3 ¼ to 6 cents so far. KC market is down by 7 ½ to 8 ¾ cents so far, but is a nickel off the low. Spring wheat futures 5 ¼ to 7 ½ cents in the red. Midday Oats Futures Prices are 4 to 8 ½ cents weaker.

USDA’s weekly Inspections data showed 273,671 MT of wheat was shipped during the week ending 12/28. That was a 188k MT drop for the week, but compared well to just 86k MT during the same week last year. The YTD shipments total 9.64 MMT, compared to 11.9 MMT during last season.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.01 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.14, down 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat is at $6.20, down 9 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat is at $7.08 1/2, down 6 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.