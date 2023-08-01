News & Insights

Wheat Markets Pressing the Downside at Midday

August 01, 2023 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Wheat futures are down another double digits in the winter wheat markets so far through Tuesday. CBT SRW is trading ~25 cents off their session highs with midday losses of  14 to 19 cents. KC HRW futures are 12 3/4 to 17 1/4 cents in the red and are also ~25 cents below their earlier highs. MGE spring wheat is relatively firm with 3 to 6 cent losses so far. Sep HRS futures were up by 15 cents earlier in the Tuesday session. 

Ukraine and Croatia are in talks over the possibility of using Croatian ports to ship Ukrainian grain. 

USDA’s weekly update showed winter wheat harvest advanced 12% points to 80% complete. The average pace would be 83% finished by 7/30. As for spring wheat, USDA reported harvest began last week with enough nationally for 2% complete as of 7/30. The average pace would be 5% finished. Conditions fell by 8 points on the Brugler500 Index to 325, as NASS had 7ppts less scoring in the good/ex categories. 

The weekly Export Inspections data indicated 581,278 MT of wheat was shipped during the week that ended 7/27. That compared to 361k MT last week and 282k MT during the same week last year. The season’s total export now lags last year by 4.8% with 2.74 MMT shipped. 

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.47 3/4, down 18 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.73 3/4, down 18 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  is at $5.82 7/8, down 17 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.95, down 17 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat  is at $7.37 1/4, down 17 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat  is at $8.50 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

