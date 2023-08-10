Wheat Markets Holding Gains

Wheat prices gapped up in the overnight market, current prices are fractionally to 7 cents higher. Midweek trading ended with Chicago SRW 2% to 3.2% lower. KC wheat prices were 5 1/2 to 9 cents lower at the close. Front month HRS prices were 1% to 1.3% lower with double 10c losses.

Weekly Export Sales estimates for wheat range from 200,000 MT to 500,000 MT for the week that ended 8/3.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry showed MYTD grain exports have reached 2.76 MMT through July and the first week of August. That includes 1.08 MMT of wheat. Total grain output is estimated to be within 50-55 MMT, similar to 53 MMT last year but still well under the 86 MMT record in 2021.

The European Commission reported wheat shipments at 2.92 MMT MYTD through 8/6. That trails the 3.48 MMT pace last year.

Syria is tendering for 200k MT of wheat. Japan is looking for 93,972 MT of wheat to be sourced via U.S. and Canada. Jordan is tendering for 120k MT of optional origin wheat.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.35, down 21 1/4 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.61 3/4, down 19 3/4 cents, currently up 3 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.68 5/8, down 20 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.61 1/2, down 9 cents, currently up 7 1/2 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $7.00 1/1, down 9 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $8.19 3/4, down 11 cents, currently up 5 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

