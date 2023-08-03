Wheat Markets Continue Sliding on Thursday

The midday wheat market is trading lower with losses of as much as 2% in some contracts. KC futures are leading the board lower with 1% to 2.1% losses of as much as 16 1/2 cents so far. Chicago futures are currently 2 1/4 to 9 1/4 cents weaker. Spring wheat prices are 6 1/4 to 9 3/4 cents in the red at midday.

Export Sales data from the week that ended 7/27 included 421,282 MT of 23/24 wheat bookings. That was near the top end of the expected range, led by sales to Mexico, Philippines, and Taiwan. China was reported at 138.5k MT for the week, though 136k were switched from unknown. Over half of the bookings were HRS, leaving the spring wheat commitments at 34% of the total 5.84 MMT.

Egypt’s GASC purchased 360k MT of wheat – with 300k MT from Russia and 60k from Romania.

Kazakhstan’s grain union estimates wheat production at 14.5 MMT for 2023. That would leave exports near 9 MMT.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.31, down 9 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.58 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $5.64 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat is at $7.69 1/2, down 17 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $7.09 1/2, down 18 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat is at $8.39 3/4, down 9 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.