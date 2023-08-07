Wheat Market Rallying Double Digits

Wheat prices are currently trading near their highs for the session with double digit gains. SRW prices are up 2% to 4% so far with September up by 25 cents. KC HRW futures are currently 1.7% to 2% higher on 13 to 16 cent midday gains. The spring wheat futures market is up by 6 to 9 cents at midday. Overnight action gapped 20 cents higher given additional Black Sea drone action and uncertainty about insurance for vessels entering Russian controlled ports.

USDA’s Export Inspections data had 275,067 MT of wheat shipments for the week that ended 8/3. That was a drop from 585k MT the week prior, and was well below the 636k MT shipped during the same week last year. The report had 123k MT of the total as SRW, with 75k MT HRS for the week. The season’s wheat shipments reached 3.016 MMT, trailing last year’s pace by 493,848 MT.

The European Commission reported wheat exports reached 2.35 MMT for the first month of 23/24. That trails last season’s pace by 13%. Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported harvest reached 3.7m HA through 8/4, bringing in 16.6 MMT of grain. That includes 2.5 MMT of wheat.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.57 1/2, up 24 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.81 3/4, up 21 1/2 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $5.90 7/8, up 25 3/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat is at $7.68 1/2, up 16 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $7.08 3/8, up 16 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat is at $8.30 3/4, up 8 1/2 cents,

