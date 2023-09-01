News & Insights

Wheat Market Mixed through Midday

September 01, 2023 — 12:47 pm EDT

Chicago futures are firm, trading mostly lower but within a penny of UNCH. The KC and MGE markets are in the black at midday. HRW futures are up 2 ¼ to 8 ½ cents so far. Spring wheat prices are gaining ¾ to 4 cents, with a 14 cent gain in the Sep. Dec SRW dropped a net 89 ¾ cents through the month of August, Dec HRW was $1.02 ¼ lower, and Dec HRS fell $1.02 ¾ for the month. 

USDA reported 329,141 MT of wheat was sold for export during the week that ended 8/24. That was down from 405Soyk MT LW and was 34% lower yr/yr. The trade was looking for between 250,000 MT and 700,000 MT ahead of the report. By class, SRW and HRS led the sales with 59% and 45% respectively. 

The Argentine wheat crop is rated 19% good/ex by the BA Grain Exchange, with 58% fair and the rest poor or very poor.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.77 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.04 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  is at $5.13 1/8, up 10 1/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.35, up 8 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat  is at $6.60 1/4, down 12 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat  is at $7.49, up 14 cents,

