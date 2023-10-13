Wheat Market Mixed but Mostly Weaker through Friday

The CBT wheat market is mixed with a 5 cent gain in the Dec, but a 2c loss in the July. KC is down by 3 to 4 cents across the front months. MGE prices are trading fractionally mixed to 2c in the red for midday.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 651,964 MT of wheat sold during the week that ended 10/5. That was above estimates and made up of 304k MT of SRW, 150k HRW, and 105k MT of white. Total wheat commitments were 10.09 MMT.

USDA trimmed wheat area but raised the yield by 600k acres and 2.8 bpa respectively. That matched the +78 mbu production figure shown on Sep 29th at 1.812 bbu. Demand adjustments left exports UNCH on net, but shifted 10 mbu from HRW and white to HRS and SRW each, also feed and residual was raised by 30 to 120 for a net 55 mbu looser stock figure of 670 mbu. The trade was looking for 649 mbu on average going in.

Globally, production was cut by 3.9 MMT to 783.4 MMT, most of which (2.1) was from U.S. and (1.5) from Australia. Global wheat carryout tightened by 500k MT to 258.13 MMT as demand was also trimmed in the monthly update. The average trade guess was to see 258.3 MMT.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.78, up 6 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.04 1/2, up 3 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.96 1/1, up 6 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.72 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $6.10 5/8, down 3 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.22, down 1 1/2 cents,

