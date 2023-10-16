Wheat Market Mixed at Midday

Monday’s wheat trade is mixed at midday. CBT futures are off their early highs with a penny to 2c losses for midday. KC wheat is fractionally mixed for the session so far. Spring wheat futures are trading in the black through midday, with gains of as much as 6c.

USDA’s Export Inspections report showed 354,771 MT of wheat was shipped during the week that ended 10/12. That was up from 306k LW and from 244k LY. The report had 104k MT of the total listed as HRS, with 95k for HRW and 75k for white. The season’s total wheat export reached 6.75 MMT, compared to the 9.4 MMT shipped out by the same time last year.

Wire sources indicate Tunisia booked 100k MT of optional origin durum wheat via tender.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.80, up 1/4 cent,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.07 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.98, up 3/8 cent,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.70, up 1 cent,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $6.07 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.28 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,

