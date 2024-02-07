Wheat Market Gaining through Wednesday

News & Insights

The midweek wheat session has futures firmer in the winter wheats, while MGE prices are fractionally lower at midday. Chicago futures are currently 3 ½ to 6 ¼ cents higher across the front months. KC HRW futures are up by as much as 3 cents for midday. 

Monthly wheat exports were listed at 54.95 mbu for December according to Census data. That was a 12% increase for the month, and was a 17% increase from Dec ’22. The season’s official wheat shipment was up to 370.3 mbu through Dec. 

The Russian Ag Ministry announced the export tax for the week at 3,804 rubles/tonne – a near 5% increase for the week. 

Government reporting had Ukrainian sea exports out of Odesa port at over 20 MMT since August, including 14.3 MMT of grain. Jan’s grain shipment out of Odesa reached 6.3 MMT, which was reportedly on par with pre-war levels. 

Japan issued a regular weekly tender seeking 136k MT of wheat from U.S., Canada, and Australia. 

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.01 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.07 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.20 1/2, up 2 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.93, down 1/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

