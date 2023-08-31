Wheat Market Fading into Day Trade

Wheat is trading weaker across all three domestic classes while awaiting the USDA weekly Export Sales numbers. Chicago wheat futures ended the Wednesday session with 2 ½ to 7 cent gains. KC wheat futures ended the day mixed with fractional losses to 4 ¾ cent gains. The spring wheat market was down by 5 ¼ to 7 cents at the close. There were 2,398 contracts registered as deliverable at Maumee and adjacent Ohio ports for Chicago wheat. Actual delivery notices on FND for September wheat totaled 1,113 contracts of which 1030 were by Marex customers. Dreyfus stopped 157 for the house account. There were also 168 delivery notices against September KC wheat, all from SG Americas customers. That firm’s clients were also the majority of the stoppers.

Traders estimate the weekly Export Sales report will show between 250,000 MT and 700,000 MT of wheat bookings for the week that ended 8/24.

Egypt’s GASC reportedly booked 240k MT of wheat in its import tender for mid-October and November shipment, split 50/50 French and Romanian.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.76 3/4, up 7 cents, currently down 8 cents

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.07, up 6 1/2 cents, currently down 8 1/4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.04 3/8, up 3 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.19 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.70, up 16 3/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.48 3/4, down 7 cents, currently down 7 cents

