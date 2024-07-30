Wheat Lower at Midday, But Off the Lows

The wheat market is pulling itself off early double digit losses at midday. Chicago SRW futures are down 3 to 5 cents on the day. Kansas City HRW contracts are 6 to 7 cents lower at midday. MPLS spring wheat is 6 to 7 cents weaker on Tuesday.

Weekly NASS Crop Progress data showed 82% of the US winter wheat crop harvested, vs. the 80% average for this date. The spring wheat crop was 94% headed by 7/28, with 1% harvested, both lagging their respective average by 2% points. Spring wheat conditions were down 2% to 74% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index down 2 points to 381. Ratings in ND were down 2 points, with MT losing 5, as SD was improved by 6 points and MN unchanged.

Japan is tendering for 119,145 MT of wheat this week from the usual three suspects, the US, Canada and Australia, with the close on Thursday. Of that total, 57,575 MT is US specific. Official EU data shows soft wheat exports in the first 4 weeks of their marketing year at 1.85 MMT, which is down from 2.99 MMT in the same time last year.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.24 1/2, down 6 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.49 1/4, down 6 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.50, down 3 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.65 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat is at $5.84 1/2, down 7 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.02 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

