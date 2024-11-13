Wheat Losses Led by Chicago, as Stronger Dollar Continues to Climb

The wheat complex continued their slide this week, the three markets falling lower on the midweek session. Chicago SRW futures were down 9 ½ to 11 ¼ cents on Wednesday. KC HRW contracts posted 4 to 6 ½ cent losses on the day. MPLS spring wheat was 5 ¼ to 8 cents in the red to close the day. A stronger US dollar index continues to plague the market, up another 475 points on the day.

Rains continue to break into the 7 day forecast, with much of the Southern Plains and Eastern half of the country having 1 to 2 inches expected to fall.

Russia’s Rusagrotrans expects to see the country’s 2025/26 wheat crop acreage to drop to the smallest since 2018/19 at 15.4 million hectares (38.1 million acres). The Rosario Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina wheat crop at 18.8 MMT, a 0.7 MMT decrease from the previous estimate.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.41, down 11 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.56 1/2, down 10 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.40 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.54 3/4, down 6 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.71, down 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.93 1/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

