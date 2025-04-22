Wheat Losses Holding on Tuesday

The wheat complex is showing weakness on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures are trading with fractional to 1 ¼ cent losses at midday. Kansas City HRW contracts are slipping back by 2 to 4 cents on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat is 2 to 3 cents in the red at midday.

Monday’s Crop Progress report showed a total of 17% of the spring wheat crop planted, ahead of the 12% 5-year average pace. Just MN and WA were reported below average. Emergence was tallied at 2%, matching normal.

The US winter wheat crop was listed at 15% headed as of April 20, 2 percentage points ahead of normal. Winter wheat ratings were down 2% to 45% good/excellent, as the Brugler500 index was down 4 points to 325.

EU Commission data showed a total of 16.76 MMT of soft wheat imports from July 1 to April 20, well above the 14.9 MMT from last year.

USDA’s Export Inspections report indicated a total of 510,250 MT (18.75 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week that ended on 4/17. Marketing year shipments have totaled 18.81 MMT (691.24 mbu), which is up 14.43% compared to the same week last year.

May 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.37 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.52, down 1/4 cent,

May 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.48 3/4, down 2 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.60 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.97 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.11 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

