Wheat Losses Continuing at Midday on Wednesday

The wheat market is showing losses across all three markets on the Wednesday midday. CBT soft red wheat futures are 7 to 8 cents lower on Wednesday. KC HRW futures are posting losses of 5 to 7 ½ across the front months at midday. MPLS spring wheat is down 8 to 9 cents across most contracts.

Ahead of the Thursday Export Sales report, analysts estimate a total of 400,000 MT to 700,000 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on August 21.

A Ukrainian farm union estimates the country’s wheat crop for 2025 at 21.8 MMT, which would be down from 22.7 MMT last year and is slightly below the 22 MMT estimate from USDA earlier this month.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.02, down 7 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.24, down 7 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat is at $4.85 1/2, down 7 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.12, down 5 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.57 1/4, down 9 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.81 1/2, down 8 1/4 cents,

