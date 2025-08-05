Wheat Losses Continue on Tuesday

Wheat is trading with losses across the winter wheat contracts on Tuesday, with spring wheat pushing higher. The wheat complex was on Monday as movement was quiet to start the week. CBT futures were steady in the nearby contracts on Monday. Despite the little movement, preliminary open interest rose 18,022 contracts. Kansas City HRW contracts ended the Monday session with losses of 1 to 2 cents. MPLS spring wheat closed with fractionally mixed trade on Monday

Crop Progress data from USDA shows the US winter wheat 86% harvested, with 87% the normal harvest pace. The spring wheat crop was 95% headed, with harvest now at 5% and behind the 9% average. Conditions were listed at 48% gd/ex, down 1%, as the Brugler500 index was stead at 332.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 599,595 (22.03 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week of 7/31. That is more than double the previous week and 27.18% above the same week in 2024. The Philippines was the top destination of 118,438 MT, with 85,951 MT headed to Nigeria, and 78,224 MT on its way to Mexico. Marketing year shipments are now at 3.911 MMT (143.7 mbu), which is 8.75% above the same period last year.

A South Korean importer purchased 65,000 MT of wheat from the US in a private deal overnight

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.16 3/4, unch, currently down 3 cents

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.37, unch, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.17, down 1 3/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.37 1/2, down 1 cent, currently down 4 cents

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.73, up 3/4 cent, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.96, down 3/4 cent, currently up 1 3/4 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.