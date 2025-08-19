Wheat Looking Below $5 on Tuesday Morning Trade

Wheat is continuing the lower trend on Tuesday morning, as nearby CBT wheat is testing the waters below $5. The wheat complex was lower across the three markets on Monday. CBT soft red wheat futures posted 1 to 3 ¾ cent losses on the day. Monday’s preliminary open interest was up 6,485 contracts. KC HRW futures were fractionally lower to close the session. MPLS spring wheat saw 2 to 3 cent losses on the day.
Crop Progress data from USDA showed the US winter wheat 94% harvested, with 95% the normal harvest pace. The spring wheat harvest was 36% complete, behind the even with the 5-year average. Conditions were listed at 50% gd/ex, up 1%, with the Brugler500 index back up 2 points at 333.
USDA tallied wheat export shipments at 395,240 MT (14.52 mbu) during the week ending on August 14. That was down 4.73% from last week but 5.59% above the same week last year. Of that total, 65,265 MT was headed to Mexico, with 65,897 MT on its way to Japan and 51,630 MT to Egypt. Marketing year exports have totaled 4.811 MMT (176.79 mbu), which is 3.69% above the same period last year.
Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.02 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents, currently down 4 cents
Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.25, down 2 cents, currently down 4 cents
Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.06 1/4, down 3/4 cent, currently down 6 cents
Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.28 1/4, down 1/4 cent, currently down 6 cents
Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.68 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents, currently down 1/2 cent
Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.86 1/4, down 3 cents, currently up 3/4 centOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- A Pivotal Week Ahead Is for Grain Futures Markets. What to Watch Now.
- Soybeans Are Heating Up. Here’s What Could Take Them Much Higher.
- With Short Bets Unwinding, Buy Soybean Meal Futures Here
- Grain Traders Await Key USDA Report on August 12. Big US Corn, Soybean Crops Expected.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.