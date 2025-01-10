Wheat Leaking Lower on Thursday

The wheat market is trading with losses at Thursday’s midday trade. Chicago SRW futures are down 3 to 4 cents in the nearby contracts on the day. KC HRW is trading with contracts down fractionally to 2 cents. MPLS spring wheat futures are 2 to 3 cents in the red so far on the session. The markets will be closing at 12:15 pm CST.

The weekly Export Sales report is delayed until Friday as the government offices are closed today for a National Day of Mourning for President Carter’s funeral. Analysts are looking for 150,000 to 500,000 MT of wheat sales in the week ending on January 2.

Ahead of the Winter Wheat Seedings report on Friday, the trade is expecting USDA to show all winter wheat acreage at 33.366 million acres, down 24,000 acres from last year if realized. HRW is expected to be 23.73 million, with SRW at 6.14 million acres and white at 3.49 million acres. December 1 Grain Stocks data will also be released, with the trade looking for 1.565 bbu in wheat stocks. That would be up 144 mbu from last year if realized. The ending stocks projection is expected to be up 4 mbu to 799 mbu.

Taiwan mills purchased a total of 114,650 MT of wheat in their tender from the US overnight.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.33 1/4, down 3 cents,

May 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.45 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.49 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

May 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.57 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.82 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.91, down 2 3/4 cents,

