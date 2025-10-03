Stocks

Wheat Joins in on Thursday Strength

October 03, 2025 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex joined in the on the gains across the grains on Thursday. CBT soft red wheat futures were 5 to 6 cents in the green on Thursday. KC HRW futures were up 3 to 4 cents on the day. MPLS spring wheat futures took back Wednesday weakness, with gains of 3 to 4 cents. 

Some spillover support from gains in the other grains was supportive to the wheat complex. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Export Sales data was not released this morning due to the government shutdown. Saudi Arabia issued a tender for 420,000 MT of hard wheat, with offers due on Friday.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.14 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.32 1/2, up 5 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $4.99, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.20, up 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.61 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.80 1/4, up 3 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.