Wheat Joins in on Thursday Strength

The wheat complex joined in the on the gains across the grains on Thursday. CBT soft red wheat futures were 5 to 6 cents in the green on Thursday. KC HRW futures were up 3 to 4 cents on the day. MPLS spring wheat futures took back Wednesday weakness, with gains of 3 to 4 cents.

Some spillover support from gains in the other grains was supportive to the wheat complex.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Export Sales data was not released this morning due to the government shutdown. Saudi Arabia issued a tender for 420,000 MT of hard wheat, with offers due on Friday.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.14 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.32 1/2, up 5 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $4.99, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.20, up 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.61 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.80 1/4, up 3 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.