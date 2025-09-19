Stocks

Wheat Joins in on the Selling on Friday

September 19, 2025 — 05:42 pm EDT

The wheat complex is continuing the weaker trade across the three markets on Friday. CBT soft red wheat futures are trading with 3 to 4 cent losses. KC HRW futures are down 4 to 5 cents. MPLS spring wheat futures are showing fractional to a penny losses at midday

The US dollar index continues to bounce following the Fed rate cut, as it is up another $0.304 to $97.275.

The weekly Export Sales report showed accumulated sales (shipped and unshipped) at 13.156 MMT, which is 20% larger than last year and a 5-year high for this week. That is 54% of the USDA wheat export projection and 1 point ahead f the 5-year average sale pace. 

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.21, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.39 1/2, down 3 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.05 3/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.27 3/4, down 4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.70 3/4, down 1 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.91 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

