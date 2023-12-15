Wheat Holding Higher for Friday

Wheat futures are looking to limit the week’s pullback with Friday gains. Chicago is sitting 6 to 8 ¼ cents higher for midday. KC HRW futures are currently up 1 to 3 ½ cents. Current spring wheat futures are 5 ½ to 6 ½ cents in the black.

The weekly Export Sales report had 1.49 MMT of wheat bookings for the week that ended 12/7. That included 1.12 MMT already announced, and ended up in the middle of the expected range. Commitments are now ahead of last year’s pace, from trailing by 4.4% last week to now exceeding by 3% as of 12/07 with 14.53 MMT on the books.

Japan purchased 102.5k MT of wheat from the U.S. and Canada in a regular tender, of which 68k MT were U.S. specific. is tendering for 102.5k MT of wheat from the U.S. and Canada.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.25, up 9 1/4 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.34, up 8 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat is at $6.38 1/2, up 2 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat is at $7.24, up 6 3/4 cents,

