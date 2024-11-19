Wheat Holding Gains into Tuesday Morning

Futures are posting Tuesday morning gains across the three markets. The wheat complex held the Monday strength into the close, as escalating tensions in the Black Sea gave the market a risk on approach. Chicago SRW futures were up 9 to 11 3/4 cents on the day. KC HRW contracts posted gains of 10 3/4 to 15 1/4 cents on the session. MPLS spring wheat was up 11 1/4 to 13 1/4 cents.

Over the weekend President Biden gave the greenlight to allow Ukraine to use US long range missiles inside of Russia. The wheat market has been muted in much reaction to the nearly 3 year conflict, though this does provide some short covering fuel.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed the US winter wheat crop at 94% planted as of 11/17, lagging the average by 2 percentage points, with emergence at 84% complete. Condition ratings of the crop were improving anther 5% at 49% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 index was up 12 points to 338. The next 7 days does look to dry out in much of the Southern Plains, with parts of SRW country seeing very light totals.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of just 196,281 MT (7.2 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week that ended on November 14. That was down 44.44% from last week and 48.08% lower than the same week last year. Mexico was the largest destination of 63,669 MT, with 57,744 MT headed to Taiwan and 43,713 MT to South Korea. Marketing year shipments have totaled 10.325 MMT (379.37 mbu) to date, which is 31.37% above the same week last year.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.47 1/4, up 10 3/4 cents, currently up 3 cents

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.65 3/4, up 11 3/4 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.55 1/4, up 15 1/4 cents, currently up 2 cents

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.67, up 14 3/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.85, up 12 3/4 cents, currently unch

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.04 1/4, up 13 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.