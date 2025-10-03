Wheat Holding Gains at Thursday’s Midday

The wheat complex is trading with Thursday gains at midday. CBT soft red wheat futures are 2 to 3 ½ cents in the green on Thursday. KC HRW futures are up 1 to 2 cents at midday. MPLS spring wheat futures are taking the Wednesday weakness back, with gains of 5 to 6 cents.

The next 7 days looks on the drier side for much of the country, with some exceptions in parts of southern NE and northern KS, which may slow some winter wheat planting.

Export Sales data will be delayed from the normal Thursday morning release, as analysts had been looking for 300,000 and 650,000 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on 9/25.

Saudi Arabia issued a tender for 420,000 MT of hard wheat, with offers due on Friday.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.12 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.30 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $4.97 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.18 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.62, up 5 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.82 1/4, up 5 cents,

