Wheat Holding Gains through Midday

Wheat prices are at least 5 cents off their highs through midday, but are still trading in the black for the day. Chicago futures are currently 5 to 6 cents higher, with Dec 9 cents off the session high. KC and MGE markets are still up by double digits for midday.

The weekly Export Inspections report and the Crop Progress update will be delayed until tomorrow in recognition of Columbus / Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Traders expect USDA to loosen wheat ending stocks by 34 mbu on Thursday’s report day. The full range of estimates is from 582 mbu (-33) to 693 mbu (+78).

The Rosario Grains Exchange estimates the Argentine wheat crop at 15 MMT, but cited concerns about missing rains. Coceral dropped their estimate for EU grains by 6.9 MMT to 289.8 MMT citing early summer dryness. FranceAgriMer estimated winter wheat was 2% planted as of 10/2, matching last year’s pace. Russia raised their export tax on wheat to 5,224 rubles/MT from 4,565 rubles. They also bombed Odesa and Mykolaiv ports again to make sure Russia is getting the export business instead of Ukraine.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.72 1/4, up 4 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.03, up 5 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.90 1/8, up 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.84 3/4, up 11 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $6.22 3/8, up 11 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.32 1/2, up 12 cents,

