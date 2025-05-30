Wheat Holding onto Gains at Midday

The wheat complex is trading with gains across the board, a the hard red markets are leading the charge. Chicago SRW futures are up 1 to 2 cents on the day. Kansas City HRW contracts are 4 to 6 cents higher. Minneapolis spring wheat futures are 7 to 8 cents in green.

Late on Wednesday, a Federal trade court ruled that President Trump’s liberation day tariffs were illegal, and he has exceeded his authority. The court gave the President 10 days to complete a process of halting the tariffs, while the white house is appealing the ruling.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Export Sales data is pushed back to a Friday AM release due to the Monday holiday. Traders are looking for net reductions of 200,000 MT to sales of 100,000 for 2024/25, with new crop at 300,000 to 800,000 MT.

SovEcon estimates the Russian wheat exports for 2025/26 will total 40.8 MMT, a 1.1 MMT increase from their previous number. Private firm ASAP Agri estimates the Ukraine 2025/26 exports at 15 MMT, which is below 16.2 MMT from 2024/25.

Jul 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.31 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.46 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.30 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.44 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.10 1/4, up 7 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.22 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.