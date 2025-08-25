Stocks

Wheat Holding Gains, as Exports Come in Strong

August 25, 2025 — 05:22 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex is up across all three markets on Monday. CBT soft red wheat futures are up 2 to 3 ¼ cents across the front months. KC HRW futures are showing strength of fractional to 2 cents at midday. MPLS spring wheat is trading with 1 to 2 ¼ cent gains.

USDA tallied wheat export shipments at a multi-year high 946,240 MT (34.77 mbu) during the week ending on August 21. That was more than double last week and 71.35% above the same week last year. Of that total, 150,716,265 MT was headed to Indonesia, with 146,660 MT on its way to the Philippines and 142,969 MT to South Korea. Marketing year exports have totaled 5.763 MMT (211.75 mbu), which is 10.99% above the same period last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Weekly CFTC data showed spec traders in Chicago wheat increasing their bearish position by 8,837 contracts to a net short of 98,132 contracts by Tuesday. In KC wheat, managed money added 825 contracts to their net short to 51,380 contracts as of August 19.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.06 3/4, up 2 cents,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.30 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $4.98 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.22 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.71 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.92 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.