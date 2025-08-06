Wheat Holding Close to Steady as Wednesday Kicks Off

Wheat is showing very marginally mixed trade early on Wednesday. The wheat complex pushed lower across the three exchanges on Tuesday, led by the KC market, down 12 to 12 ½ cents in the front months. Preliminary open interest data suggested net new selling, up 6,867 contracts. CBT futures were 8 to 9 to 10 cents lower in the front months. MPLS spring wheat was down 2 to 4 cents on the day.

June trade data from Census showed a total of 1.719 MMT of wheat shipped during the month, which was a 4-year high but down 20.42% from last month.

Another South Korean importer purchased 60,000 MT of wheat in a private deal overnight. The European Commission estimates the 2025/26 soft wheat exports since July 1 at 1.11 MMT as of 8/3, compared to the 2.64 MMT in the same period last year.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.08 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.28 1/2, down 8 1/2 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.04 1/2, down 12 1/2 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.25 1/4, down 12 1/4 cents, currently unch

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.70 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently unch

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.93 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

