Wheat Higher on Wednesday Morning

The wheat complex is showing Wednesday morning gains of 5 to 7 cents. Futures saw some early Turnaround Tuesday weakness, with the three exchanges headed higher into the close. Chicago SRW futures were up fractionally to 2 ¼ cents on the day. KC HRW contracts saw fractional to 1 cent gains on the session. MPLS spring wheat was up fractionally to 1 ¾ cents.

Wheat export shipments during August totaled 2.438 MMT (89.58 mbu) according to Census, which was up 67.65% from a year ago and 24.46% larger than in July. That took first quarter exports to 215 mbu, a 3-year high.

Crop Progress data showed 51% of the US winter wheat crop planted, 1% behind the average pace. Emergence was pegged at 25%, on pace with normal.

Japan is tendering for 115,050 MT of wheat from the US, Canada, and Australia, with 56,690 MT from the US.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.94 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents, currently up 6 cents

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.18 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents, currently up 6 1/2 cents

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.03 3/4, up 1/2 cent, currently up 6 1/4 cents

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.20 1/4, up 1/4 cent, currently up 5 3/4 cents

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.45, up 3/4 cent, currently up 5 1/4 cents

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.66 1/4, up 3/4 cent, currently up 5 1/4 cents

