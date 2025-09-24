Wheat on the Higher Side to Start Wednesday

Wheat is trading with slight gains on Wednesday morning. The wheat market saw strength on Tuesday, as all three exchanges were higher on Tuesday. CBT soft red wheat futures were 8 to 9 ¾ cents in the green on the day. Preliminary open interest data suggested some short covering, down 2,304 contracts. KC HRW futures posted 8 ½ to 9 ¼ cent gains at the close. OI was down 606 contracts on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts up 1 ¾ to 3 ¾ cents.

Crop Progress data showed the US winter wheat crop at 20% planted, down 3 points from average. Emergence was listed at 4%, on par with average. Spring wheat was 96% harvested and matches the 5-year average pace.

The European Commission estimates the EU wheat exports from July 1 to September 21 at 4.12 MMT, a drop from the 6.13 MMT in the year prior. Algeria purchased nearly 600,000 MT wheat in a tender on Tuesday. South Korean mills purchased a total of 50,000 MT of wheat for import from the US overnight.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.20 1/2, up 9 3/4 cents, currently up ¾ cent

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.39, up 9 1/2 cents, currently up ¾ cent

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.11 1/2, up 9 1/4 cents, currently up 1 ¼ cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.32 1/2, up 8 3/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.68 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents, currently up 1 cents

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.88 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents, currently up ½ cent

