Wheat Higher at Midday

Wheat prices are trading with strength in Thursday’s midday. Chicago SRW futures are up 3 to 5 cents on the day. Kansas City HRW contracts are showing 5 to 7. MPLS spring wheat is up 4 to 6 cents.

The weekly Export Sales report from USDA showed 286,598 MT of wheat sold for the current marketing year in the week of July 24. That was on the lower end of the 250,000 to 550,000 MT estimates.

Japan’ weekly MOA tender saw the country purchase 119,145 MT of corn from the three usual suspects, Australia, Canada, and the US, with 57,575 MT originating from the latter. There was an additional tender from Taiwan overnight, buying 105,650 MT of US wheat.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.31 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.56 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.54 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.70 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat is at $5.86, up 4 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.05 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

