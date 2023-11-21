Wheat Heading Higher on Turnaround Tuesday

The wheat market is showing some Turnaround Tuesday strength off Monday’s weakness. Chicago SRW contracts are up 7 to 9 ¼ cents at midday. Kansas City HRW futures are 7 to 8 ¼ cents higher. MPLS spring wheat contracts are up anywhere from 2 to 8 ¼ cents.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report indicated the US winter wheat planting pace was 95% complete by Sunday, lagging the 5-year average by 1%. Emergence of the crop was 87% vs. the 85% average. Condition ratings were scored at 48% gd/ex, up 1% from last week. The Brugler500 index was up 2 points at 333.

The next 7 days looks pretty dry across much of the Central Plains and further East, with just light totals (

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.51 3/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.79 3/4, up 9 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.71 3/8, up 8 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.17 1/2, up 7 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $5.49 1/8, up 7 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.15 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents,

