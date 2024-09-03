News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Heading Higher at Midday

September 03, 2024 — 02:42 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Wheat futures are coming out of the Labor Day holiday with gains at midday. Chicago SRW futures are up 15 to 19 cents in the nearbys at midday. KC HRW is 13 to 15 cents higher in the front months. MPLS spring wheat is posting 4 to 8 cent gains on Tuesday. 

USDA’s weekly Export Inspections report showed 577,944 MT (21.2 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week that ended on August 29. That was well above the same week last year and 5.18% above the same week last year. Mexico was the largest destination of 135,061 MT, with 112,672 MT headed to the Philippines. Marketing year shipments are 5.736 MMT (210.77 mbu) through 8/29, up 31.92% from last year. 

Friday’s Commitment of Traders report showed CBT wheat spec traders adding back 3,217 contracts to their net short to 56,202 contracts as of August 27. In KC wheat, they trimmed back 3,482 contracts from their net short at 32,002 contracts as of Tuesday.

Wheat production out of Australia is pegged at 31.8 MMT according to ABAREA, up 2.7 MMT from their previous number. 

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.51 3/4, up 19 cents,

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.67, up 15 1/2 cents,

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.67 1/4, up 14 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.78 1/2, up 13 1/4 cents,

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.78, up 4 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $6.08 1/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.