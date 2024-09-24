Wheat Heading Back Lower at Midday

Wheat is trading with midday losses across the board on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures are down 4 to 6 cents on the day. Preliminary open interest in CBT showed net new buying up 2,678 contracts, with December up 2,678 contracts. KC HRW is trading with 6 to 7 cents losses. MPLS spring wheat is down 7 to 8 cents.

Monday afternoon’s Crop Progress report from NASS showed 25% of the US winter wheat crop planted by Sunday, 1% ahead of the normal 24% pace. Emergence was 4%, 1 percentage point behind the 5-year average. Spring wheat was 95% harvested by 9/22, 1% faster than normal.

Japan is tendering for 112,580 MT of wheat from Australia, Canada, and the US, due on Thursday and 64,510 MT US specific. The European Commission pegs 5.86 MMT of soft wheat exports since July 1, well below the 7.67 MMT in that same period last year.

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.77, down 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.96 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.70, down 7 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.84 1/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.11 1/4, down 7 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat is at $6.32 3/4, down 7 3/4 cents,

