Wheat In the Green on Thursday AM

Wheat contracts are starting out on a higher note this morning, with the tree markets up 4 to 6 cents. Futures closed out the day on a mixed note, as contracts were pressured in the hard red contracts. Chicago SRW futures were up 4 to 6 cents in the nearbys at Wednesday’s close. KC HRW was down 1 to 2 cents on the day. MPLS spring wheat settled with contracts down 1 to 3 cents.

All wheat export sales are expected to have totaled between 200,000 and 500,000 MT in the week that concluded on August 8 ahead of this morning’s Export Sales report.

Sep 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.34 3/4, up 6 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

Dec 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.56 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents, currently up 5 1/4 cents

Sep 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.46 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents, currently up 5 1/4 cents

Dec 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.61 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

Sep 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.92, down 1 cent, currently up 4 1/2 cents

Dec 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.08 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 5 cents

