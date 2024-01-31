News & Insights

Stocks

Wheat Giving Back Some of Tuesday’s Bounce

January 31, 2024 — 09:57 am EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Wheat is trading back lower by 7 cents across the 3 U.S. classes on Wednesday morning. Wheat futures recovered most to more than all of the Monday drop on a Turnaround Tuesday rally. Chicago futures were up by 10 ¾ to 12 cents on the close. Preliminary open interest for Chicago showed some rolling of index fund longs out of March and into May, with net new buying further out. Kansas City futures closed 8 to 12 ½ cents higher. MGE wheat futures ended the session up by 6 ¼ to 9 ½ cents, though March remained under the $7 round number. Oats Futures Prices  also rallied double digits with 4% gains across the front months.

State Crop Progress data had KS winter wheat conditions scoring a 54% G/E rating (343 on the Brugler500 scale). That compares to only 21% rated good/ex a year ago. 

The Philippines issued two international wheat tenders for 40-50k MT of feed wheat. Trade sources indicate a South Korean mill bought 86 thousand MT of US origin wheat consisting of several different classes. 

 

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.05 1/2, up 12 cents, currently down 7 3/4 cents

May 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.15 1/2, up 11 3/4 cents, currently down 7 3/4 cents

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.30 3/4, up 12 1/2 cents, currently down 7 cents

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat  closed at $6.99 3/4, up 6 1/2 cents, currently down 7 3/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.