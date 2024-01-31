Wheat Giving Back Some of Tuesday’s Bounce

Wheat is trading back lower by 7 cents across the 3 U.S. classes on Wednesday morning. Wheat futures recovered most to more than all of the Monday drop on a Turnaround Tuesday rally. Chicago futures were up by 10 ¾ to 12 cents on the close. Preliminary open interest for Chicago showed some rolling of index fund longs out of March and into May, with net new buying further out. Kansas City futures closed 8 to 12 ½ cents higher. MGE wheat futures ended the session up by 6 ¼ to 9 ½ cents, though March remained under the $7 round number. Oats Futures Prices also rallied double digits with 4% gains across the front months.

State Crop Progress data had KS winter wheat conditions scoring a 54% G/E rating (343 on the Brugler500 scale). That compares to only 21% rated good/ex a year ago.

The Philippines issued two international wheat tenders for 40-50k MT of feed wheat. Trade sources indicate a South Korean mill bought 86 thousand MT of US origin wheat consisting of several different classes.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.05 1/2, up 12 cents, currently down 7 3/4 cents

May 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.15 1/2, up 11 3/4 cents, currently down 7 3/4 cents

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.30 3/4, up 12 1/2 cents, currently down 7 cents

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.99 3/4, up 6 1/2 cents, currently down 7 3/4 cents

