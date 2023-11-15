News & Insights

Wheat Giving Back Overnight Strength for Day Session

November 15, 2023 — 08:22 am EST

Wheat prices are trading back near UNCH as we roll into the midweek’s day trade. Futures were up by 7 cents overnight, but the CBT futures are currently fractionally lower and the hard reds are fractionally to 4 cents in the black. The winter wheats pulled back on Tuesday, while the Spring wheat futures were 3 cents in the black at the close. CBT futures ended the day 3 to 7 cents in the red. KC HRW futures were down by 1 ¾ to 2 ½ cents at the close. Preliminary open interest showed long liquidation in the CBT December contract, dropping 12,835 contracts in one day. There are still 125,064 open with almost a month until expiration. 

The Crop Progress report on Monday night had 93% of the winter wheat crop planted as of 11/12. That is up 3% from last week and compares to 93% on average. KS was marked at 97% finished. Emergence was reported at 81%. Conditions converted to a 331 on the Brugler500 Index, down from 335 last week. 

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.72, down 7 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.97 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

Cash SRW Wheat  was $4.91 3/8, down 6 1/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.39 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

Cash HRW Wheat  was $5.71 3/8, down 1 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.34 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

